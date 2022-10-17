DeSean Jackson Has Reportedly Scheduled Big Free Agency Visit

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 03: DeSean Jackson #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field on November 3, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

At 35 years of age, Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson is a free agent but still looking for a team to play for this year. To that end, he's got a big visit scheduled.

According to Jackson's agent Drew Rosenhaus via ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Jackson is visiting the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday. It remains to be seen if the Ravens will sign him, but at 3-3 and with some struggles in the passing game, perhaps they're looking for reinforcements.

Last year Jackson started the season with the Los Angeles Rams but requested his release midseason before finishing the year with the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite not joining the Rams for their Super Bowl LVI win, he still got a ring.

Jackson had 20 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns - an average of 22.7 yards per catch. He had one reception for 26 yards in the Raiders' playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

During his first run with Philadelphia, then Washington and Tampa Bay, DeSean Jackson established himself as one of the league's premier deep threats. He led the NFL in yards per catch four times, going over 20 yards per catch twice.

Jackson earned Pro Bowl honors on three separate occasions, but postseason success eluded him.

With limited opportunities likely remaining before he has to call it quits, Jackson is angling for one more chance to play in a Super Bowl.

Will the Ravens sign DeSean Jackson?