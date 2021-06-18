DeSean Jackson Issues Warning For NFL About Rams Offense

The Los Angeles Rams offense will have a new feel to it in 2021.

In addition to the acquisition of veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, the franchise will also add three-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson into the mix. Joining an already-stacked receiving corps, Jackson is set to play alongside returning 2020 starters Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson. The Rams also added second-round draft pick Tutu Atwell in this year’s draft.

With a WR depth chart this deep and an experienced new QB to lead the way, Jackson believes the 2021 LA offense is a force to be reckoned with.

“With a quarterback like Matthew Stafford, it’s really mind-boggling for other defenses or defensive coordinators to really be sitting back, like, ‘Man, how are we going to stop these dudes?’ For me, I’ve been on some pretty good receiving corps, but Robert and Coop, in addition to Van and Tutu, it’s going to be scary,” Jackson said during an appearance on NFL Network.

It’s not just the roster quality that Jackson is excited about. The 14th-year NFL pro is also looking forward to playing under Sean McVay’s offensive scheme.

“I have an offensive-minded coach in Sean McVay who’s attuned and knows how to put his players in a position to win,” Jackson said.

Jackson signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Rams earlier this offseason.

Born and raised in Los Angeles and attending Cal for his collegiate career, this should be a welcome homecoming for the veteran wideout.