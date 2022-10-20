DeSean Jackson Reveals Main Reason For Signing With Ravens

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 22: DeSean Jackson #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lincoln Financial Field on August 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After an offseason plus six whole weeks as a free agent, Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson signed with the Baltimore Ravens and is likely to play for them in the weeks to come. But why did he join Baltimore over presumably many other teams that could have signed him?

Speaking to the Ravens this week, Jackson revealed that he's wanted to play with quarterback Lamar Jackson for "a little while now." He said that Jackson reminded him of his former starting quarterback Michael Vick and looks forward to playing with someone who broke many of Vick's rushing records.

“I’ve been keeping my eye on Lamar for a little while now,” Jackson said, via BaltimoreRavens.com. “I see a lot of characteristics similar to Michael Vick. He beat some of his records so obviously he’s the new era of Michael Vick. Being able to play with Michael Vick, being able to come and play with Lamar, it’s a blessing for me. I’m very excited about that.”

Jackson enjoyed some of his best seasons with Michael Vick throwing him the football. He caught more touchdowns from Vick than any other receiver he's worked with in 14 NFL seasons.

The opportunity to play with a quarterback who has surpassed Vick in many ways must be extra appealing.

DeSean Jackson had just 20 receptions split between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders last season but finally got his Super Bowl ring.

Even in his mid-30s, Jackson appears to still have his speed. He could be an underrated signing for the Ravens when all is said and done.