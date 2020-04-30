Deshaun Watson Names His 2 Favorite NFL Teammates Of All-Time

Few star NFL quarterbacks have had more-impactful 2020 offseasons than Deshaun Watson. The Houston Texans quarterback lost his go-to wide receiver in a stunning trade. Watson will have to adjust in a major way this upcoming season.

Watson, 24, is not just losing his top wide receiver, but arguably his favorite NFL teammate of all-time in DeAndre Hopkins.

The star Texans quarterback named Hopkins one of his two favorite NFL teammates of all-time on Wednesday night. Former Houston defensive back Tyrann Mathieu is the other.

Is it perhaps telling that both of Watson’s favorite NFL teammates are now gone from Houston?

Watson was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s helped lead the Texans to the playoffs, but Houston had a disappointing finish this past season.

There’s been speculation about Watson potentially wanting out of Houston thanks to Bill O’Brien’s surprising moves, but the two sides are reportedly working on a major contract extension.

If Watson does stay in Houston for the rest of his career, hopefully he can get another all-time favorite teammate or two to join him.