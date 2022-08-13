Deshaun Watson Apologizes: NFL World Reacts

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Over the course of the last few months, Deshaun Watson and his lawyers have maintained that he did nothing wrong in regards to the 24 civil lawsuits he was facing.

However, he changed his tune before the Cleveland Browns first preseason game. In an in-house interview on the Browns pregame show, Watson apologized for his actions.

"I want to say that I'm truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation," Watson said. "The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward."

Most fans noticed the timing of the apology was convenient for Watson.

"Interesting timing as the NFL is appealing his suspension while also having the ability to heavily fine him," NFL reporter Matt Verderame said.

"This is big 'I’m sorry I got caught & will face consequences, not actually sorry I did it' energy," another fan said.

Others think Watson is in a no-win situation. "Damned if he apologizes, damned if he doesn’t. This is progress regardless," a fan said.

What do you think of his apology?