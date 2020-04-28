Deshaun Watson’s Blunt Message For Texans DE Is Going Viral

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had a blunt message for one of his teammates on Twitter on Monday evening.

The state of Texas announced on Monday plans to gradually re-open following a month-plus shutdown due to the global pandemic. Texas is one of a couple of states that will be re-opening in stages starting on Friday, May 1.

Houston defensive end Charles Omenihu appears to be excited by this. He took to Twitter on Monday evening.

“They opening Texas Friday ?? God has answered my prayers,” he wrote.

They opening Texas Friday ?? God has answered my prayers — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) April 27, 2020

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson quickly sent his teammate a message.

“Man, keep yo ass in the house bruh! Lol,” he wrote.

Man, keep yo ass in the house bruh! Lol 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/0KO5pdPbc0 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) April 28, 2020

Houston’s defensive lineman later clarified his thoughts.

“Disclaimer, I still (advise) everyone to stay inside, and wear a mask wash your hands all that, but I just want to have a season is that too much to ask for,” he wrote.

Hopefully having an NFL season is not too much to ask for, but it’s too soon to know for sure.