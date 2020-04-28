The Spun

Deshaun Watson’s Blunt Message For Texans DE Is Going Viral

A closeup of Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 15: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks on during a timeout in the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 15, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had a blunt message for one of his teammates on Twitter on Monday evening.

The state of Texas announced on Monday plans to gradually re-open following a month-plus shutdown due to the global pandemic. Texas is one of a couple of states that will be re-opening in stages starting on Friday, May 1.

Houston defensive end Charles Omenihu appears to be excited by this. He took to Twitter on Monday evening.

“They opening Texas Friday ?? God has answered my prayers,” he wrote.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson quickly sent his teammate a message.

“Man, keep yo ass in the house bruh! Lol,” he wrote.

Houston’s defensive lineman later clarified his thoughts.

“Disclaimer, I still (advise) everyone to stay inside, and wear a mask wash your hands all that, but I just want to have a season is that too much to ask for,” he wrote.

Hopefully having an NFL season is not too much to ask for, but it’s too soon to know for sure.

