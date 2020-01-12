Video Shows Deshaun Watson’s Epic Response To Chiefs Trash Talk

The Kansas City Chiefs have come all the way back to take a double-digit lead over the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium.
Deshaun Watson remains a winner in the trash-talk battle, though.
Chiefs defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon got in Watson’s face late in the first half of this evening’s game.
Watson had a brutally honest response.
“Who’s that?” Watson said to the sideline.
Deshaun said “Who’s that?” 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/jn5nTBVdqT
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 12, 2020
Responses don’t get much more crushing than that.
The Chiefs will be the ones doing all of the talking in the second half, though – for now, anyway.
Kansas City is leading Houston, 34-24, early in the third quarter. The game is on CBS.