The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video Shows Deshaun Watson’s Epic Response To Chiefs Trash Talk

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in the first half against Kansas City.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs have come all the way back to take a double-digit lead over the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium.

Deshaun Watson remains a winner in the trash-talk battle, though.

Chiefs defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon got in Watson’s face late in the first half of this evening’s game.

Watson had a brutally honest response.

“Who’s that?” Watson said to the sideline.

Responses don’t get much more crushing than that.

The Chiefs will be the ones doing all of the talking in the second half, though – for now, anyway.

Kansas City is leading Houston, 34-24, early in the third quarter. The game is on CBS.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.