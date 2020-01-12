Video Shows Deshaun Watson’s Epic Response To Chiefs Trash Talk

The Kansas City Chiefs have come all the way back to take a double-digit lead over the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium.

Deshaun Watson remains a winner in the trash-talk battle, though.

Chiefs defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon got in Watson’s face late in the first half of this evening’s game.

Watson had a brutally honest response.

“Who’s that?” Watson said to the sideline.

Responses don’t get much more crushing than that.

The Chiefs will be the ones doing all of the talking in the second half, though – for now, anyway.

Kansas City is leading Houston, 34-24, early in the third quarter. The game is on CBS.