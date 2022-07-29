BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns are still awaiting a decision on a possible suspension for the star quarterback.

According to NFL insider Mark Maske of the Washington Post, that decision could come as early as next week.

"The NFL and NFLPA continue to await a ruling by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson in the Deshaun Watson case. One person involved in the case expressed hope for a ruling to arrive by early next week but acknowledged there's little certainty on that," Maske reports.

It's been over a month since Watson's three-day hearing on a possible suspension began. Since then, no one has heard much of anything from judge Sue L. Robinson, the person in charge of deciding the quarterback's punishment.

The NFL world is getting anxious for a decision as Week 1 quickly approaches.

"Next week might as well make it next year," one fan wrote.

"This is comical and I am here for it! Deserving for a franchise that has ZERO clue what they are doing!" another added.

"This is just silly now. Make a decision. Announce it. Live with it. It’s still not life or death," another said.

Watson settled 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits against him. Each of these lawsuits filed over the past year alleged sexual misconduct committed by the 26-year-old QB during massage therapy sessions.

Watson is participating in training camp practices for the Browns as he awaits the final decision.