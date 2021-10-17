NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson Trade News

Will Deshaun Watson be traded ahead of the deadline in early November?

The Houston Texans star quarterback has yet to play this season. Watson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, has been inactive for Houston’s games. The Texans are going with Tyrod Taylor and Davis Mills at the quarterback position.

Watson, one of the league’s top quarterbacks when active, could end up sitting out the entire season. However, it’s possible a team will make a move for the Pro Bowl quarterback prior to the trade deadline.

The former Clemson Tigers quarterback reportedly wants the Miami Dolphins to be that team. According to a report from ESPN, Watson has the Dolphins at the top of his wish list.

Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Watson "would like" to play in Miami, and the Dolphins have expressed an interest in trading for the disgruntled quarterback (Via Bleacher Report) pic.twitter.com/IEA30InmVy — Dolphin Nation (@Dolphin_Nation) October 16, 2021

Dolphins fans are split on the possibility.

“So nobody cares about the allegations? As long as we win he can have s—-y character? Not me. I’ve been a fan since ‘82 and if he suits up for Miami I’m done with Miami until he is,” one fan proclaimed.

“This is obviously a business, and getting a top five NFL QB. Watson at 26 years old, give up a few players and a few 1st round picks and maybe 2 second rounders. Is a deal. Or get ready for the Mahomes, Josh Allen’s, Herbert’s of the AFC to dominate the next 10 years,” another fan replied.

“In fairness hasn’t this been the same report since preseason? I mean it’s common knowledge Miami was a team he would waive the no trade for and of course Miami has interest bc who knows what we really have? I hate how they just recycle the same narrative,” another fan added.

The Dolphins haven’t addressed the rumors, though head coach Brian Flores had a telling “character” admission.

“There are a lot of things we weigh when we’re making decisions — fit on the team, overall talent, salary cap,” Flores said, via USA Today. “When we’re talking about a player or players, we’re always trying to do what is best for the Miami Dolphins. There are a lot of variables. We want a group that is tough, smart, competitive, loves to play and is team first. Those are the types of guys we’re looking for.

“We have a high standard for the people we have in the organization. We want people with high character throughout the building.”

The NFL’s trade deadline is set for Nov. 2.