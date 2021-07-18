There’s Been 1 Team Mentioned The Most For Deshaun Watson

If the Houston Texans end up trading star quarterback Deshaun Watson, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter seems to have an idea of the ideal destination.

The longtime ESPN NFL insider has been really pushing one team as the top destination for the Houston Texans quarterback. Watson, 25, reportedly wants out of Houston. However, due to his legal situation – he’s been accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women – it’s unclear if a trade will happen anytime soon.

Watson has been preparing to play this season, though it’s possible that the NFL will step in and prevent that, depending on the outcome of the investigations.

If Watson is cleared, a trade is possible – likely, even. Where might the All-Pro quarterback end up?

Schefter seems to believe that the Philadelphia Eagles are the team to watch.

The ESPN NFL insider said this week that the Eagles are “more equipped to make a run at Deshaun Watson than any team out there.”

Schefter echoed his thoughts during a Get Up! appearance later in the week.

“There is no team out there, no team out there, better positioned and better armed to go trade for Deshaun Watson than the Philadelphia Eagles,” he said.

.@AdamSchefter says "watch Philadelphia" when it comes to a potential Deshaun Watson trade. "There is no team out there, no team out there, better positioned and better armed to go trade for Deshaun Watson than the Philadelphia Eagles." pic.twitter.com/WY0LKEGj9r — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 15, 2021

So, watch out for the Eagles.