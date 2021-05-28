Texans Coach Asked If Deshaun Watson Has Participated In Meetings

With a cloud of sexual assault allegations and an impending legal battle looming over his head, Deshaun Watson’s future with the Houston Texans has been seriously called into question.

During a press conference with David Culley on Thursday, the first-year Texans head coach said everybody on the roster has attended Zoom meetings this offseason.

When asked to clarify if that included Watson, Culley gave the typical tight-lipped answer.

“I have nothing to say about Deshaun Watson at this point,” he said, per ESPN NFL insider Sarah Barshop.

This reluctance to divulge any information about the Deshaun Watson situation has been standard ever since the first of 22 official allegations was filed back in March.

When asked if the 25-year-old quarterback has been to the Texans facilities this offseason, Culley remained firm in his silence.

Culley certainly has his work cut out for him in his first year in Houston, both on and off the field.

Before this cascade of sexual assault allegations began pouring on the young quarterback’s head, Watson was looking to force his way out of Houston. This combined with his ongoing legal issues has resulted in a major media circus around the Texans organization for months now.

With Watson unlikely to return to the field at the start of next season, the Texans have made some significant offseason moves at the quarterback position — signing veteran Tyrod Taylor, former Broncos backup Jeff Driskel, and drafting rookie prospect Davis Mills.

Even with Watson leading the NFL in passing yards last season, the Texans finished the year with a 4-12 record.