Deshaun Watson Issues Statement After New Civil Lawsuit

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, a 23rd woman filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

According to ESPN reporter Sarah Barshop, the most recent plaintiff who filed a lawsuit against Watson "changed her mind about filing a lawsuit after watching the HBO Real Sports piece."

It didn't take long for Watson's attorneys to fire back with a statement of their own. On Tuesday night, they issued a statement denying the allegations and suggesting the woman has a vendetta against Watson.

"Deshaun Watson vehemently denies the allegations, just as he has since she first discussed them with members of our firm in March of last year," the statement reads. "She repeated the allegations on social media in August and he denied them then. The only thing new about her contentions is the embellishment making them more extreme than prior versions. Deshaun's denial remains the same."

The statement alleges a vendetta against Watson.

"This plaintiff has long had a vendetta against Deshaun since she jealously and angrily published Deshaun's personal data on social media in November 2020," the statement continues. "In filing her lawsuit now she was obviously not influenced by recent developments."

Watson's lawyer suggested earlier this month that the NFL's investigation will conclude in June, but an official timeline is unknown.