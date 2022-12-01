Deshaun Watson Makes His Opinion On Houston Very Clear

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced by general manager Andrew Berry (L) and head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson is three days away from making his debut for the Cleveland Browns - and it will come against the team that traded him: The Houston Texans.

Speaking to the media this week, Watson said that he's excited to play in front of both Browns fans and Texans fans on Sunday. He pointed out that he still has a home in Houston and respects the city, the owners and the people who drafted him.

It's not known if that feeling is mutual these days though. With the way Watson left the Texans and everything else surrounding his departure from the team, it seems unlikely that he will be cheered at NRG Stadium this weekend.

Deshaun Watson was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft following an historic career at Clemson that included a national title win a few months before.

After an injury-shortened rookie season, Watson went 11-5 as a starter in 2018, throwing for over 4,000 yards and 26 touchdowns while completing over 68-percent of his passes and made the Pro Bowl.

He continued to play well over the next two seasons, but a 4-12 record in 2020 combined with front office chaos led to him desiring to never play for them again.

We all know what happened after that.

Will Watson we welcomed with open arms by the Texans this weekend?