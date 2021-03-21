Woman Says She’s Given Deshaun Watson Massages, Posts Message

More than 10 women have allegedly come forward to accuse Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of inappropriate behavior, specifically during massages.

Watson, who has requested a trade out of Houston, has denied the accusations. As many as 12 women have reportedly come forward to accuse Watson of sexual misconduct.

“I’m extremely proud to represent Deshaun Watson and wholly stand behind him against what we believe are meritless allegations,” Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, said. “However, we will wait to comment in detail until we’ve completed our review of the numerous, evolving allegations from Mr. Buzbee. We will responded next week and ask you to keep an open mind until we do so.”

Following the allegations, a woman who claims to have given Watson a massage posted a message on Twitter.

“I can say this, I’ve given Deshaun Watson several massages, and not once did it turn sexual or he become aroused. Always professional and great conversations,” she wrote on Twitter.

The NFL has reportedly opened an investigation into Watson’s accusations.

“The NFL informed us today that they will conduct an investigation into the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson,” the Texans said. “We will stay in close contact with the league as they do.”