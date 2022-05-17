Deshaun Watson Meeting Underway Tuesday: NFL World Reacts

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson was cleared of all criminal charges during his grand jury hearing earlier this year, but he still faces possible punishment from the NFL.

According to veteran NFL insider Ed Werder, the first meeting between the league's investigative team and the Cleveland Browns quarterback began on Tuesday.

"Source: The first direct meetings between the #NFL investigative team led by Lisa Friel and #Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson have begun in Texas. The league seeks to determine if he violated the NFL Personal Conduct Policy and, if so, whether discipline should be imposed," Werder reports.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Shouldn’t even be in the league but NFL gonna give him like 2 games lol," one fan wrote.

"Remember, Watson only due for 1 mill this year. Browns anticipate this suspension," another added.

This past year, Watson was accused of alleged sexual assault and misconduct by more than 20 women. While he faces no criminal charges, he still has several civil complaints against him.

Watson is widely expected to receive some sort of suspension to begin the 2022 season. The Browns even structured his five-year, $230 million contract to minimize monetary damages if he's suspended to start Year 1.

What kind of punishment do you think Watson should receive?