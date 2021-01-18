Deshaun Watson Has Message For Houston Texans Fans

It’s no surprise that Texans fans want to keep Deshaun Watson in Houston. But, some fans are taking their support to the next level.

With the hopes of keeping the superstar quarterback in Houston, fans have organized a peaceful rally march through downtown Houston.

Despite the organizers’ encouragement to wear masks at the rally, a gathering of this magnitude is still a cause for concern.

Watson took to Twitter to discourage his fans from attending the march due to COVID-19 concerns.

“I’m hearing there is a march planned on my behalf in Houston today,” Watson wrote. “Although I am humbled I ask that whoever is organizing the march cancel for the sake of public safety. Covid is spreading at a high rate & I don’t want any fans to unnecessarily expose themselves to infection.”

The key word in Watson’s tweet is “unnecessarily.”

At this point, any attempt to keep the star QB in Houston seems futile.

The contention between Deshaun Watson and the Texans front office has been boiling over for months now. After head coach/acting general manager Bill O’Brien was fired before Week 5, front-office officials told the fourth-year quarterback he would be heavily involved in the coaching search. Since then, the organization has ignored multiple suggestions from Watson.

It’s well reported that Watson wants out of Houston as soon as possible. Yesterday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported conversations within the organization about possible trade options.

Needless to say, it’s been a tough week to be a professional sports fan in Houston.