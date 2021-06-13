Deshaun Watson Is Reportedly Open To Several Different Teams

Deshaun Watson trade rumors continued to swirl this week.

One of Watson’s former teammates, Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson, said that the quarterback has told him he wants to play in Denver.

“I have a great relationship with Deshaun,” Jackson said on The Volume’s Aqib Talib podcast. “I’ve been talking to him the past couple of weeks man and like all he’s been telling me is like, ‘look, Jack just tell them that’s where I want to be.’”

Deshaun Watson says he wants to be a Denver Bronco, according to Kareem Jackson@ReemBoi25 joined @AqibTalib21 on today's episode of Catchin’ Fades with the latest pic.twitter.com/H4DYnH6eWq — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) June 9, 2021

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, though, that is not entirely accurate. Rapoport is reporting that Watson is open to several different teams moving forward.

“Kareem Jackson probably embellished that conversation a little bit for the pod, and here we are,” Rapoport said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I would think Denver are one of many options.”

"There's still teams interested in trading for him." –@RapSheet gave us the latest on what he's hearing on the Deshaun Watson front:#NFL #Texans pic.twitter.com/TxO75DLiRZ — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) June 9, 2021

While there are still teams interested in trading for Watson – and Watson is still open to playing for several different teams – it’s difficult to imagine a move happening anytime soon.

Watson remains embroiled in a legal scandal, as he’s been accused of misconduct by more than 20 women.

Until there’s some kind of resolution or clarity in his off-the-field situation, it’s difficult to foresee a trade happening.