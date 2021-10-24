NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson, Panthers News

The Miami Dolphins have been the team mentioned all along for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, another East Coast team appears to be interested in getting into the mix.

According to a Sunday afternoon report from Joe Person, the Carolina Panthers are expected to make a run at Watson.

This shouldn’t be too surprising, considering what happened on Sunday. The Panthers benched starting quarterback Sam Darnold in the second half of Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Giants.

“League and team sources expect the Panthers to be involved in the Deshaun Watson trade talks,” he reported.

The NFL world isn’t too surprised by this. Watson played college football at nearby Clemson and would likely have interest in playing for the Panthers.

“David Tepper watched Sam Darnold the last two weeks and is already ready to move on,” Will Brinson tweeted.

Still, it remains surprising that Watson could be traded before his legal situation is figured out. He has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, though no criminal charges have been filed.

“Still blows my mind that any NFL team in their right mind wouldn’t at least wait until the resolution of his legal issues, whether he faces league discipline etc. Just an incredibly boneheaded pursuit on all fronts really,” one fan tweeted.

However, according to reports, Watson will likely remain eligible to play if he’s traded.

Panthers lose 25-3 to NYG. They benched their QB. Their 3 points and 173 yards are lows from the Matt Rhule era and came against the NFL's 27th-ranked defense. The Deshaun Watson talk will intensify. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 24, 2021

The NFL’s trade deadline is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2.