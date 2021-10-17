Deshaun Watson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

It remains to be seen if the Houston Texans will move on from Deshaun Watson ahead of the early November trade deadline. However, if they do, there’s one team at the top of Watson’s wish list.

According to a report from ESPN, Watson has the Miami Dolphins at the top of his trade destination wish list.

Watson, who played collegiately at Clemson, has been linked to the Dolphins throughout his trade saga. However, it remains to be seen if an NFL team will be willing to trade for him given his situation. Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, though no official charges have been filed.

The Texans have not played Watson this season. Houston has gone with Tyrod Taylor and Davis Mills at quarterback. Watson has been inactive for the team’s games.

Miami has repeatedly been linked to Watson, though the Dolphins have second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa behind center.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores had a telling admission when asked about potential trades.

“There are a lot of things we weigh when we’re making decisions — fit on the team, overall talent, salary cap,” Flores said, via USA Today. “When we’re talking about a player or players, we’re always trying to do what is best for the Miami Dolphins. There are a lot of variables. We want a group that is tough, smart, competitive, loves to play and is team first. Those are the types of guys we’re looking for.

“We have a high standard for the people we have in the organization. We want people with high character throughout the building.”

The NFL’s trade deadline is set for Nov. 2.