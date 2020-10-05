Deshaun Watson Reacts To The Texans Starting 0-4

The Houston Texans entered the 2020 regular season with high expectations following last year’s playoff appearance.

So far, though, Houston has done nothing but disappoint.

The Texans are 0-4 on the season following Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Houston fell to Minnesota, 31-23. The Texans have lost to the Chiefs, Ravens, Steelers and Vikings to open the season.

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson summed up his mindset following the loss on Sunday evening.

“It is what it is. We’re 0-4. I’m not going to let it take my joy. My spirit, my smile, my energy, my love of the game is still going to be there,” Watson told reporters.

Houston head coach/general manager Bill O’Brien probably isn’t as positive right now. The former Penn State head coach is rising to the top of everyone’s hot seat lists.

The Texans will look to get their first win of the season next weekend and it’s a winnable game. Houston is set to host Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon. If the Texans lose that one, things will really get ugly for O’Brien and Co.

Kickoff between Houston and Jacksonville is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will be televised on local CBS stations.