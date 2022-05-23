Deshaun Watson Reportedly Makes Decision On HBO Interview

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans reacts during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

This Tuesday HBO will have a bombshell episode of Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel as several of the plaintiffs in lawsuits against Deshaun Watson will be interviewed. But will Watson himself be featured on the interview too?

According to Watson's lawyer Rusty Hardin, he won't be. But that's not for a lack of trying on HBO's part.

Speaking to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Hardin said that HBO requested an interview with Watson for their upcoming feature. Hardin said that the NFL's ongoing investigation prevented them from accepting HBO's request.

However, representatives of Watson will still be featured on the show. Hardin noted that an attorney on the legal team spoke to HBO for eight minutes and the rest of the team has sent "mountains of material to review."

Deshaun Watson is facing nearly two dozen lawsuits for sexual assault. While he managed to avoid any criminal charges, he's like to be tied up in the courts for months, if not years.

And we still don't know what the NFL is planning to do as far as any disciplinary measures are concerned. There's no telling when the NFL will conclude its investigation, let alone issue a punishment of any kind.

But it's believed that Tuesday's big HBO interview will change the landscape of this situation even more against Watson.

Will the HBO interview be as bad for Deshaun Watson as some think it will?