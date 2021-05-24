Deshaun Watson Reportedly Makes Decision On OTAs

The Houston Texans’ situation with Deshaun Watson remains complicated.

Watson has wanted out of Houston all offseason. However, the Texans star quarterback is currently in the middle of a legal situation. Watson has been accused of misconduct by more than 20 women. While the quarterback denies any wrongdoing, the legal process must play out.

According to the latest from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Watson still wants to be traded out of Houston.

Watson will reportedly not show up to the Texans’ OTAs later this month.

“Deshaun Watson won’t attend OTAs and still wants to be traded, per sources. Watson has denied wrongdoing related to recent lawsuits, which have slowed the process of sorting out his future. But his position hasn’t changed: Watson wants out of Houston,” he reported on Monday afternoon.

There are a couple of apparent favorites for a Watson trade – if one happens.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Carolina Panthers have been named the frontrunners for a trade. Both the Eagles and the Panthers have young quarterbacks in Jalen Hurts and Sam Darnold, though they’ve yet to prove themselves with their respective franchises.

For now, though, Watson remains a member of the Houston Texans organization.