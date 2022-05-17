Deshaun Watson Reportedly Testified Under Oath Last Week

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual misconduct. While testifying during a pre-trial deposition last week, he admitted that a massage session with one of the accusers ended with her crying.

According to USA Today's Brent Schrotenboer, Watson said he sent the massage therapist, Ashley Solis, a text message apologizing afterword.

"Sorry about you feeling uncomfortable," Watson wrote, per a screenshot previously posted by Solis' lawyers. "Never were the intentions. Lmk if you want to work in the future. My apologies."

When asked why he apologized, Watson claimed he didn't know why she was crying. Solis, the first woman to come forward with allegations against Watson, alleged he intentionally exposed himself and touched her with his penis.

"Yes, because she was teary-eyed," Watson responded. "And I was trying to figure out what was going on. So, I assumed that she was uncomfortable in whatever reason. And we talked about working in the future. And so, I said, 'We can work in the future. Just let me know.' And then I sent my apologies as whatever reason she was teary-eyed for."

Per Schrotenboer, Watson has other depositions in June, but no lawsuits will likely go to trial until after February. Two grand juries in Texas declined to press criminal charges.

Watson is meeting with NFL officials this week to determine whether they will discipline him under the league's personal conduct policy.