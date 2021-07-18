NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson Rumors

There continues to be a lot of speculation about the future of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson is currently under investigation after more than a dozen women accused the star quarterback of sexual misconduct. It’s unclear what type of punishment Watson could be facing from the NFL. However, the star quarterback is currently preparing to play this season.

If he does play, will it be with the Texans?

The All-Pro quarterback is rumored to want out of Houston. Several teams have been mentioned as possible destinations, though one stands out for ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“There is no team out there, no team out there, better positioned and better armed to go trade for Deshaun Watson than the Philadelphia Eagles,” he said.

Eagles fans are understandably intrigued by the idea. Philadelphia currently has second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts lined up as the starter. While Hurts could develop into a good NFL quarterback, he is far from a proven product.

Of course, no trade for Watson will happen until his legal situation is cleared up.

The Eagles might not be his preferred destination, either.

Some believe that the Denver Broncos are the team that most “intrigues” Watson.

“Don’t sleep on Denver here because I have been told that Watson has long been intrigued by the Broncos. They have good options on offense and Denver is believed to be one of the teams that’s, from afar, monitoring the quarterback landscape around the league, Watson included,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter Thursday.

The Broncos could jump to legitimate AFC contention with a trade for Watson.

Where do you see Watson playing in 2021?