Deshaun Watson Set To Meet With The NFL: Fans React

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The NFL has yet to come to any sort of decision regarding Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson as he continues what may be a very long battle.

But another meeting with the NFL awaits as he continues to work out how he'll play under the circumstances. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported on Monday that Watson will be meeting with NFL officials in Texas this week.

It seems unlikely that any sort of decision on whether Watson will play this year will stem from that meeting. But all things are possible when NFL discipline is concerned.

The NFL is still investigating Watson for potential violations of the personal conduct policy as a result of the allegations of sexual misconduct. Watson has maintained his innocence through the entire process and managed to avoid criminal charges earlier this year.

NFL fans are still interested in finding out what this meeting with Watson leads to. Some just want to see how it plays out, others have already suggested punishments, while still others believe it's basically a nothing-burger:

Deshaun Watson did not play for the Houston Texans in 2021 due to a combination of his legal issues and a dispute with the team.

When healthy though, he ranks among the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He led the league in passing yards in 2020 and has made the Pro Bowl three times in four seasons.

Will Deshaun Watson leave this week's meeting with the NFL while avoiding any penalties?