Deshaun Watson Shares Photo From His Browns Trip

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced by general manager Andrew Berry (L) and head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson got to spend some time with some of his new teammates for a few days.

Watson spent some time in the tropics on a trip and took to Instagram to thank all of his teammates for a great trip.

"Yessiriski, dope to kick it with the fellas," Watson wrote. "Looking forward to new opportunities! Blessed to be apart of the Dawg Pound!"

Earlier in the offseason, Watson signed a five-year $230 million guaranteed contract with the Browns.

They were the team that he agreed to waive his no-trade clause for after also discussing potential deals with the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

It remains to be seen if he plays a full season this year. Watson was cleared of all criminal charges of sexual assault earlier this year, but still faces several open civil cases.

The NFL is still investigating this and may not have a decision for another month or two.