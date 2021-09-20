Things have been quiet with the Deshaun Watson situation. That could change this week.

The Houston Texans will be starting a new quarterback on Thursday night. Texans starter Tyrod Taylor left Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury. He’s already been ruled out for this week’s game.

Davis Mills played in relief for the Texans on Sunday, as Watson was inactive. However, could that change for Thursday night?

The Texans have been keeping Watson out of games with Taylor as the starter. This makes sense for a number of reasons, given Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct while reportedly wanting a trade.

Houston has played well to start the season, though. A 1-1 and with Taylor injured, could the Texans actually go to Watson?

“We’ll see,” head coach David Culley said.

David Culley, asked if Deshaun Watson could play Thursday if Tyrod Taylor is sidelined, "We'll have to see" — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 19, 2021

Hmm…

As Pro Football Talk notes, the NFL will have a decision to make if Watson is activated. The league has stayed pretty quiet on Watson’s sexual misconduct accusations. That could change if the Texans attempt to play Watson on Thursday.

As previously explained, the league hasn’t decided whether to place Watson on paid leave because it hasn’t had to make a decision. The Texans have made it for the league. If the Texans decide to have Watson play, the league would have to decide whether to intervene. Regardless, it would be a major shock if anyone other than Davis Mills plays quarterback for the Texans on Thursday night, if Taylor can’t go.

Houston and Carolina are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Thursday night.