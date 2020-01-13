Deshaun Watson Has Strong Comment On Texans Coach Bill O’Brien

Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien faced some major criticism following his team’s collapse against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday afternoon.

The Texans blew a 24-0 lead against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, losing 51-31, in the second round of the NFL’s postseason.

O’Brien made a couple of puzzling decisions in the first half. He first decided to kick a field goal on 4th and 1, then called a failed fake punt on a 4th and 4.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was asked if O’Brien is the right man for the job following the loss. He was direct.

“There’s no doubt,” Watson said, per ESPN. “I mean, you might have doubt, but there’s no doubt. I mean, I love that man. I’m going to play hard for that man. Y’all can say whatever you want to say through all the media and all the writing, but as long as I’m at quarterback, he’s cool with me.

“He’s got my heart. He’s going to get all of my 110% every time I step on that field. So y’all can say whatever, but [I’ll] always be rooting for that man and going to play hard for him.”

The Texans are unlikely to make a move at head coach this offseason, but Houston might need to make a deeper run next season for O’Brien to stay put.