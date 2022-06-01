Deshaun Watson Struggling Wednesday: NFL World Reacts

Deshaun Watson has work to do before proving he's worthy of the NFL's largest contract.

On Wednesday, Cleveland.com's Twitter account posted video of the new Cleveland Browns quarterback throwing an interception during Wednesday's seven-on-seven drill in offseason OTAs. He also reportedly threw some incompletions without any pads or pass-rushers.

One errant throw on June 1 doesn't say much about the upcoming season. Watson also didn't play at all last season, so he'll need to get back into a rhythm this summer.

However, signing for a record-breaking $230 million in guaranteed money elevates expectations to the level where fans want perfection even in voluntary offseason workouts.

Watson might not be eligible to return Week 1 of the 2022 season, as the NFL is still deciding whether to discipline the 26-year-old amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

A 23rd active civil lawsuit was filed against Watson this week, and another one is expected to follow.