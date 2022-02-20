With the Pittsburgh Steelers hiring former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, many in the NFL world are wondering where Deshaun Watson will play in 2022.

Watson was rumored to have serious interest in playing for Flores in Miami.

The Steelers are in need of a longterm answer at the quarterback position following Big Ben’s retirement. Could Watson be that quarterback?

“Mike Tomlin real as hell looking out for Brian Flores, now I need Deshaun Watson in a Steelers jersey,” one fan tweeted.

“Brian Flores was the main person who wanted Deshaun Watson in Miami. The Steelers need a QB,” another fan added.

Don’t count on it happening, though.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday morning that Watson to the Steelers is viewed as “unlikely.”

“In the offseason and leading up to the trade deadline last year, sort of the worst kept secret was that Deshaun Watson had interest in playing for Brian Flores in Miami, but that ship has sort of sailed as Miami has transitioned to Mike McDaniel and they’re going to stick with Tua Tagovailoa,” Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter. “With the Steelers and what they do at quarterback, that’ll be a Mike Tomlin call, a GM Kevin Tolbert call and then the eventual new GM, which should be hired before the draft. They would decide if they go for a player such as Watson and there’s still zero clarity here on his case.

“He was supposed to have a deposition on the case over the sexual assault allegations next week, (but) I’m told that could be postponed. There’s a criminal investigation that’s still not complete at this point. There’s really two windows for trade talk to potentially intensify — you’ve got free agency and then the draft. After that, it’s pretty uncertain.”

Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. It’s difficult to see a trade happening until that situation is played out.

When it does, though, don’t expect the Steelers to get involved.