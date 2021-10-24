NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson Speculation

The Deshaun Watson saga in Houston could reportedly be reaching its conclusion point, according to multiple reports around the NFL.

Watson, who has been sitting out this season as he faces allegations of sexual misconduct, has also reportedly been pushing for a trade out of Houston. According to the latest reports from around the NFL, he might finally get it.

While it remains to be seen what will happen with Watson’s status in the NFL – he’s yet to face criminal charges, so he remains eligible to play – the trade deadline is approaching fast. The Texans and their potential trade partners are going to have to make a decision soon.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning that the Texans are ready to trade him. However, the price must be right.

“They are ready to deal him,” Schefter said, who added: “they will not trade him until they get what they want in return.”

CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora shared his latest insight on Sunday morning, too.

NFL Insider @JasonLaCanfora with the latest on Deshaun Watson and a potential trade getting done 👇 pic.twitter.com/zpMJf3uYTK — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 24, 2021

There’s been one team mentioned all along for Watson: Miami.

The Dolphins have somewhat dodged questions about their quarterback situation in recent days. It would not be surprising to see Miami make a big move for Watson.

Watson isn’t the only big name surfacing in trade rumors, either.

Deshaun Watson is not the only intriguing name who could be traded before the deadline. Others: Melvin Ingram (#Steelers), LJ Collier (#Seahawks), Andre Dillard (#Eagles), Kyle Fuller (#Broncos), Andy Isabella (#AZCardinals), Marlon Mack (#Colts). Story: https://t.co/o1BuERfnlF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2021

Fans have been speculating about Tua Tagovailoa’s future, too. Teams like Denver and Washington have been linked to Tagovailoa in recent days. However, it remains to be seen if there’s any legitimacy to that speculation.

If the Dolphins lose to the Falcons, is Tua time over in Miami?@JohnMiddlekauff wants to know: what's the right price for Deshaun Watson? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BCQhpB4Ll2 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) October 24, 2021

It’s going to be a fun couple of days leading up to the trade deadline.

The NFL’s trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday, Nov. 2.