Deshaun Watson Was Asked If New York Times Report Is Accurate

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson opened himself up for media availability amid his 24 active civil lawsuits.

The three-time Pro Bowler fielded questions about everything from his mental state to what his teammates think of the surrounding controversy. As well as his response to the damning New York Times article published last week.

Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "Deshaun Watson was asked if the NY Times report of at least 66 massage therapists is accurate. He says 'I don't think so,' but later adds that the question should be directed to his attorneys."

In Jenny Vrentas' reporting, she writes that both the Houston Texans and a local spa helped enable Deshaun Watson's alleged sexual misconduct.

And went on to detail the stories of several women's experiences with the star QB.

One woman, who is not pursuing legal action against Watson, claimed that he "aggressively dictated" where he wanted her to touch him and asked her to "massage between his testicles and anus."

After the masseuse laughed off the request, she claims Watson grabbed her wrist and put her hand there.

The Browns have remained fairly quiet about their quarterback's legal troubles. But with the situation getting worse, seemingly daily, and further discipline likely on the way; it's become harder for the team to sit idly by.