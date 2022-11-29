Deshaun Watson's Accusers Make Decision On His First Game

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) Mike Carlson/Getty Images

As Deshaun Watson prepares to make his first regular season start as a Cleveland Brown following his 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy, a number of his accusers will reportedly be in the stands.

Per TMZ Sports, 10 of the 25 or so women that pursued lawsuits against Watson for alleged sexual misconduct and assault will be in attendance at NRG Stadium, along with attorney Tony Buzbee.

“I will be there to welcome Deshaun back to Houston,” Buzbee told The Athletic. “You think you put us behind you, but we are still here.”

The lawyer said that he invited all of the women who he represented, but some declinded. The group will be seated in a suite for the 1 PM ET showdown between the three-time Pro Bowler and his former team on Sunday.

Buzbee says he'll be there with "bells and whistles on" as they root against Watson in his first NFL action since January 3, 2021.