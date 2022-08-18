Deshaun Watson's Agent Breaks Silence On The Punishment

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The NFL announced it reached a settlement with Deshaun Watson that will see him suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season.

Following the announcement, Watson maintained his innocence. “I’ve always been able to stand on my innocence and always said I never assaulted or disrespected anyone but at the same point I have to continue to push forward with my life and career,” Watson said.

Over the past few weeks, Watson has maintained his innocence, but also admitted to some wrongdoing - leaving fans confused. His agent, David Mulugheta, chimed in.

"Deshaun has always stated he is innocent of sexual assault," he said. "Nothing has changed in what he said. He also said he is remorseful, the decisions he made have created this situation. The settlement allows him to move forward with his life and career."

Watson also received a $5 million fine from the NFL after he was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women over the past two years.

After settling those lawsuits, the NFL made its final decision. Now Watson will be eligible to play in Week 13 - coincidentally against the Houston Texans.