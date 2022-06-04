Deshaun Watson's Attorney Suggests He Wanted To Play For 1 NFL Team

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson really wanted Miami, according to his attorney Rusty Hardin.

In a recent in-depth interview with Amy Dash of leagueofjustice.com, Hardin revealed that the Miami Dolphins were where Watson really envisioned himself.

“The coach at Miami was somebody that Deshaun liked. He liked the team," the attorney said. "He was just chomping at the bit to get back to football and get all this garbage behind him and so we were told, ‘I want to go to Miami.'”

Leading up to the NFL's trade deadline, Miami is said to have been willing to take their chances on the three-time Pro Bowler despite his legal troubles. Something that other NFL teams just couldn't justify overlooking.

Miami was an outlier. Ross says, the owner of Miami says, ‘I’ll take my chances on what happens criminally but I have to have all twenty-two cases settled and a nondisclosure agreement or I won’t do it.'

Obviously, no deal ended up getting done. And now Deshaun Watson finds himself in Cleveland.

It's also noteworthy the lengths that Dolphins ownership was willing to go to in order to upgrade their QB spot.