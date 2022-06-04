Deshaun Watson's Lawyer Clarifies "Happy Ending" Comment

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Just over 24 hours ago, two of Deshaun Watson's lawyers, Rusty Hardin and Leah Graham, appeared on Sports Radio 610 for an extended interview.

During the interview, Hardin made some very questionable comments. He suggested that receiving a "happy ending" during a massage was not illegal - unless paid for.

“I don’t know how many men are out there now that have had a massage that perhaps occasionally there was a happy ending,” Hardin said. “Maybe there’s nobody in your listening audience that that ever happened to. I do want to point out, if it has happened, it’s not a crime."

Obviously, his comments went viral on social media, with just about everyone pointing out how problematic his suggestion was. After watching his comments float around on social media, Hardin offered a clarification.

Here's what he said, via Pro Football Talk:

On a Houston radio show interview today, I mentioned that a massage that has a ‘happy ending’ is not illegal, meaning it is not illegal for someone to have consensual sex with a therapist after a massage unless the sex is for pay. Deshaun did not pay anyone for sex. I was using the term hypothetically and not describing Deshaun’s case.

Did Hardin just hurt Watson with his comments this week? We'll find out over the next few weeks.

The NFL is reportedly expected to make a decision on the star quarterback some time this summer.