Deshaun Watson's Lawyer Not Optimistic: NFL World Reacts

LONDON, ENG - NOVEMBER 03: Houston Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) talks with Melissa Stark of NFL Network after the NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 03, 2019 at Wembley Stadium, London, England. (Photo by Martin Leitch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, is reportedly not optimistic about an upcoming HBO Sports segment.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback is not facing criminal charges following multiple sexual misconduct allegations. However, Watson is still facing civil cases and he could face punishment from the NFL.

HBO's Real Sports will air interviews with multiple accusers this Tuesday night.

“I don’t know what it’s going to be like, but I’m not optimistic,” Hardin told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I believe they’ll air the accusations of the women without attempting to look behind it to see what kind of merit do they have.”

Watson was traded from Houston to Cleveland this offseason in a blockbuster move.

Fans remain anxious to see what kind of punishment Watson will receive from the NFL.

It will be interesting to see if anything comes from the interviews on Tuesday night.

How many games will Watson play for the Browns in 2022?