Deshaun Watson's Lawyer Reacts To HBO Interview With Watson's Accusers

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Deshaun Watson camp isn't looking forward to the most recent development in the quarterback's legal saga.

According to a press release, Tuesday's episode of HBO Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel will feature "several women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct."

In their "first ever national TV interview," these women sat down with broadcast journalist Soledad O'Brien to discuss their allegations against the NFL quarterback.

Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, is "not optimistic" about the expected outcome of these interviews.

“I don’t know what it’s going to be like, but I’m not optimistic,” Hardin said, per Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot. “I believe they’ll air the accusations of the women without attempting to look behind it to see what kind of merit do they have.”

Watson was hit with allegations of sexual assault and misconduct from more than 20 women this past year. He was cleared of all criminal charges in a grand jury hearing earlier this year, but still faces several open civil cases.

Watson signed a massive five-year, $230 guaranteed contract with the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason.

It will be interesting to see if the airing of these interviews has any effect on the NFL's impending punishment decision.