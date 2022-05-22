Deshaun Watson's Lawyer Was Asked About Trevor Bauer Comparisons

Given the similar nature of the allegations against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, some people have argued that Watson should receive an identical two-season suspension that Bauer received.

But in an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Watson's lawyer Rusty Hardin dismissed the idea. Hardin said the situation "has no logical connection" and he's convinced that the Bauer suspension will have no impact on any discipline Watson receives - if any.

“I’m going to try to be an optimist and say it will have no effect at all,” Hardin said. “Because it has no logical connection.”

The NFL has yet to impose any punishment on Watson for the assault allegations against him. Watson sat out last season but was not otherwise disciplined.

However, he has a long battle in court ahead of him with over 20 separate lawsuits pending against him.

Deshaun Watson has maintained that he is innocent of all charges.

Meanwhile, the NFL has been conducting its own investigation into the situation for over a year now. But it's unclear when they'll conclude it and make an announcement on Watson's status.

It's widely believed that any sort of decision will result in some kind of suspension for violating the personal conduct policy. But if that decision isn't reached before the regular season, a lot of people are going to be annoyed.

What kind of punishment - if any - do you think Deshaun Watson will be handed when the NFL does reach its decision?