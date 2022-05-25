Deshaun Watson's Lawyers Admit Consensual Sex Occurred With 3 Of 22 Women

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

In the most recent developments of the Deshaun Watson situation, the Browns $230 million quarterback has now admitted, through his lawyers, to consensual sex with three of his 22 accusers.

During a podcast appearance, Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, told Gabe Feldman that any sexual activity between the three-time Pro Bowler and these women was in good faith.

Explaining:

What little sexual activity did occur was consensual. And there are only three occasions in our cases that any type of sexual activity occurred.

On Tuesday, Hardin's office released a video from the attorney that echoed those sentiments.

As we’ve said, as Deshaun has insisted under oath, each of those three occasions were consensual and instituted by the women. But in the other . . . 19 cases there was no sexual activity. And Deshaun has already given nine depositions — 11 now — and sworn under oath that there was no sexual activity except those three incidents, and they were consensual.

Another member of Watson's defense team told HBO's Soledad O'Brien that in every circumstance, he entered intending for a "professional massage." And that any instance of sexual activity was post-massage and instigated by the accusers.

It's not hard to imagine that these admissions may come back to bite Deshaun Watson as the civil lawsuits move forward.

With these statements lending credence to the accusations that in the other 19 cases he tried to push massages in that direction.