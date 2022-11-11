Desmond Howard Asked If He Thinks Alabama's Dynasty Is Over

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

It's been ages since the Alabama Crimson Tide have looked as vulnerable as they have in some of their losses this season. But does ESPN analyst Desmond Howard agree with the idea that Alabama's 15-year dynasty might be over?

On Friday's edition of Get Up, Howard disagreed with the idea, suggesting that people are overreacting to some of Alabama's losses. Howard believes that Alabama's two losses - which came by a combined four points - were too close to suggest that it's "the end of Nick Saban" in Alabama.

“I don’t think it’s the end of Nick Saban,” Howard said. “We’re talking about close close losses.”

It certainly wouldn't be the first time that rumors of Alabama's demise were greatly exaggerated. Case in point: After missing the College Football Playoff for the first time in 2019, they won it all as an undefeated team the very next year.

Alabama need some help to avoid missing the College Football Playoff this year though. As the No. 9 team in the ranking, they need to win out and cross their fingers that LSU stumbles to the finish line and opens the door for them to reach the SEC Championship Game.

The College Football Playoff has never let a two-loss team into the tournament though. While it would hardly be the first time that Alabama "defied the odds" and got in, it seems like they'll have to retool for next year.

With the way Alabama recruits though, retooling and succeeding in 2023 shouldn't be that much of an issue.

Will Alabama win another national championship after this season?