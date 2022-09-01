Desmond Howard Changes His Mind On College Football Playoff

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

There was a time when Desmond Howard opposed the idea of a College Football Playoff expansion.

But with a vote reportedly set to take place on Friday, the ESPN college football analyst has changed his tune on the subject.

Howard shared his thoughts on the matter during Thursday's episode of Get Up.

“I fought it for so long,” Howard said. “I didn’t want these student-athletes to have more games, extra games, but, you know, it’s inevitable. And why delay it? I understand they want to expedite this process... This game is changing every day... You can see where it’s heading, so I think they should expand the College Football Playoff because it’s inevitable.”

Ironically, this change of heart for Howard comes just after his former Michigan Wolverines program earned a College Football Playoff berth for the first time in the four-team playoff era.

With a unanimous vote during tomorrow's meeting between the Board of Managers, an expanded College Football Playoff could be implemented as early as 2024. Commissioners are reportedly eyeing a 12-team or 16-team model as the favorites.

Stay tuned for updates on the results of tomorrow's meeting.