Desmond Howard Has Brutally Honest Admission On Heisman Trophy

The 2021 Heisman Trophy race is heating up – well, kind of.

The race for college football’s most-prestigious award might be down to two players – Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Not everyone is impressed with this year’s crop of candidates, though.

ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard, who won the Heisman Trophy, had a brutally honest admission on this year’s race.

“It’s such a lackluster race,” Desmond Howard said on College GameDay. “I’m trying to find three guys that I feel strongly about that I want to put on the ballot. Which to me is not what the Heisman race is about. We shouldn’t be trying to search guys and looking through statistics and trying to find. We need somebody that’s going to take control of this award.”

So far, that hasn’t happened.

There are still some big games left, though.

Perhaps Young or Stroud – or someone else – will take command of the race heading into the season’s final weeks.