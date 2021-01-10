Desmond Howard Uses 1 Word To Describe Justin Fields vs. Alabama

Justin Fields is coming off one of the best performances in College Football Playoff history, as he led Ohio State to an upset win over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl to advance to the national championship game.

The Buckeyes’ quarterback battled through a ribs injury to take down the Tigers, 49-28, in New Orleans on New Year’s Day.

But is Fields at 100 percent health for the national championship game against Alabama? That doesn’t appear to be the case. Fields will play against Alabama on Monday night, but he’ll probably be playing with a little pain.

ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard used one word to describe Fields against Alabama: “Vulnerable.”

Howard thinks that Fields and his duel-threat abilities could be marginalized by the injury.

“My concern is he’s a dual-threat quarterback,” Howard said during Saturday’s appearance on SportsCenter, per 247Sports. “Is he going to hesitate to run or go through his progressions? He might be vulnerable because his game might be comprised if he’s not going to run the ball.”

It’s fair to wonder about Fields’ health status for Monday night, but he played pretty great while injured against Clemson.

Kickoff between Alabama and Ohio State is scheduled for 8 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.