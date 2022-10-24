Desmond Howard Names 4 College Football Teams He's Down On

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Desmond Howard of ESPN College Football before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners on January 1, 2018, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 8 was full of teams going in the right and wrong direction.

And on Sunday, "College GameDay's" Desmond Howard tried to crystallize the eight teams he sees going up and down, with four teams whose stock he sees dropping.

"Take a look at whose stock rose and whose fell over the weekend," the former Heisman Trophy winner tweeted. "Let me know your thoughts."

When it comes to teams on the downturn, Howard is moving off of Syracuse, Ole Miss, UCLA and UCF.

Ole Miss is coming off a 45-20 drumming at the hands of Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers. While Chip Kelly and UCLA dropped a huge conference game in his return to Eugene.

The Syracuse Orange had Clemson on the ropes, but weren't able to escape Death Valley with a win to really make some noise in the ACC.

And for the Knights, they fell to two losses on the season after being blown out by East Carolina over the weekend.