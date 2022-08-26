Desmond Howard Names Biggest Threat To Alabama This Season

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 01: Former University of Michigan player Desmond Howard watches the action on the field during the game between the University of Alabama and the University of Michigan at Cowboys Stadium on September 1, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. Alabama defeated Michigan 41-14. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

We're just a day away from the start of the 2022 college football season and College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard is ready. But he's also got a hot take on Alabama that he couldn't wait until next week to share.

Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, Howard asserted that Texas A&M is the biggest threat that Alabama faces this season. While not a super controversial opinion, he believes that they have the talent to repeat last year's win over the Crimson Tide.

"It's the (same) team that beat them a year ago," Howard said. "They know they can match Alabama in the trenches."

Last year the Aggies dealt the Crimson Tide their first loss since the 2019 Iron Bowl. It wasn't enough to knock Alabama out of the SEC Championship Game or the College Football Playoff though.

Last year's Texas A&M win over Alabama ended a streak of eight straight losses to the Crimson Tide. The Aggies have yet to reach the SEC Championship Game since joining the conference in 2012.

That hasn't stopped head coach Jimbo Fisher from putting together some incredible recruiting classes in recent years. But his teams just haven't been able to get over the hump yet.

Unfortunately, Alabama's schedule isn't too daunting so it seems likely that Texas A&M will need to beat Alabama again and avoid losing to any other SEC rivals if they want to reach the title game for the first time.

Is Desmond Howard right? Are the Aggies the biggest threat to Alabama this year?