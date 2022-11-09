Desmond Howard Names His "Darkhorse" Heisman Trophy Pick

EUGENE, OREGON - APRIL 23: Bo Nix #10 of Team Yellow looks on against Team Green during the third quarter of the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Abbie Parr/Getty Images

ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard has named his "darkhorse" candidate for this year's Heisman Trophy.

A former Heisman Trophy winner himself, Howard knows exactly what it takes to win the coveted award. The former Michigan star believes Oregon quarterback Bo Nix could make a come-from-behind push for the trophy.

“He’s been playing lights out ever since that Georgia game...” Howard said on ESPN's College Football Live. “I’m just really blown away by his mastery of the offense, the way he controls the game. He’s playing at a flawless, high level right now.”

In his first game as a transfer from Auburn, Nix and his Ducks were blown out by the Georgia Bulldogs. Since then, the veteran quarterback has led the PAC-12 program to an unbeaten record and a No. 6 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Nix has proven himself as a true dual-threat weapon, logging 2,495 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions through the air, and 457 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

The Ducks are well within striking distance to make a push for the College Football Playoff. If the team can maintain its impressive winning streak, Nix's Heisman chances will only increase.