Desmond Howard Names His Favorite College Football Stadium Atmosphere

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

In his many years of working with ESPN College GameDay, Desmond Howard has gotten to travel to some of the biggest and best college football stadiums in the country. But there's one stadium atmosphere that stands out from the rest for him.

Speaking to TheSpun, Howard was asked what his favorite stadium atmosphere is other than his own beloved Michigan Wolverines. Howard said that his favorite atmosphere belongs to the Oregon Ducks when they travel to Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

The Michigan football legend explained that he usually dreads West Coast games because of how early College GameDay has to start their show. But he feels that the atmosphere that Ducks fans bring at 6 o'clock in the morning in Eugene is comparable to 9 in the morning for an SEC game.

"I was thoroughly impressed with Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon," Howard told TheSpun. "It’s really small and quaint, but they get loud as hell. It’s crazy how loud they get in Eugene, Oregon. It’s one of the few places that when GameDay travels to the West Coast that I’m excited about because it’s a 6 a.m. start for us out there - but even at 6 a.m., it’s like a 9 a.m. start in the SEC because they bring that kind of energy early in the morning."

That's high praise for Oregon given some of the incredible venues that often have way bigger fanbases showing up on Saturday.

The Oregon Ducks have a reputation for being the most passionate fanbase in the Pac-12 and one of the best in the entire country.

Even if Autzen Stadium can't fit more than 60,000 fans in - making it smaller than Illinois' Memorial Stadium - the noise that they make clearly makes up for it.

