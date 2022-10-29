Desmond Howard Names No. 1 Team In College Football

College football analyst Desmond Howard has named his pick for the No. 1 team in the nation.

During Saturday's episode of ESPN's College GameDay, the former Michigan star named the Tennessee Volunteers as the best team in the country through eight weeks.

"I have absolutely no difficulty [making this pick]," Howard said. "The most impressive team I've seen is Tennessee. They have the highest quality win we've seen... To me, it's a no-brainer. Tennessee's the No. 1 team in the country."

Led by Heisman-contending quarterback Hendon Hooker, the Volunteers are 7-0 on the season with wins over No. 17 Pittsburgh, No. 20 Florida, No. 25 LSU and most importantly, No. 3 Alabama.

The AP top-25 poll doesn't exactly agree with Howard. No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State both rank ahead of No. 3 Tennessee.

This weekend, the Volunteers will take on another ranked opponent in No. 19 Kentucky. The true test comes next weekend when they face off against No. 1 Georgia.