Desmond Howard Says Only 1 Scenario Keeps Ohio State Out

Ohio State’s lack of games played is its biggest issue as we head towards the final College Football Playoff rankings in just over a week. ESPN’s Desmond Howard thinks there’s a scenario where it winds up costing them a playoff berth.

Ohio State, if it can beat Northwestern in the Big Ten title game, will be 6-0 on the season. Howard believes there’s a way that four one-loss teams could wind up ahead of them in the rankings.

If Clemson beats Notre Dame for the ACC title and Florida knocks off Alabama for the SEC title, Howard thinks all four of those teams would make the playoff. He doesn’t see room for Ohio State in that scenario.

Howard agreed with fellow GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit on the topic. Here’s what he had to say, via Saturday Down South:

“I think that’s the only scenario that I see Ohio State not making the Final Four,” Howard said. “If Alabama loses, Florida is in. They’re not gonna drop Alabama beyond NO. 4. We’ll see what happens with Notre Dame and Clemson.”

Ohio State started its season late because of the Big Ten’s decision and wound up not playing three games (Maryland, Illinois, Michigan) due to COVID outbreaks. The Buckeyes are slated to play Northwestern in the Big Ten title game after the league changed its rules regarding eligibility earlier this week.

Most college football analysts agree that Ohio State is one of the best four teams in the country, but the team’s lack of a resume is starting to become an issue.

The team’s rivalry game against Michigan – slated for today – was cancelled.

If Florida and Clemson win their leagues, the committee will have quite a decision to make. All the Buckeyes can do is win next Saturday and see how it all plays out.